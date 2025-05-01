KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today the Gig Workers’ Bill will be tabled in Parliament in June, as he vowed to strengthen protection for informal workers.

The Bill was initially scheduled to be tabled in October last year, and then delayed to March.

“God willing any shortcomings faced by gig workers we will address them once the Gig Workers Bill is tabled in the upcoming Parliamentary session,” he said in a speech delivered before thousands of civil servants at the government’s Labour Day celebration in Bukit Jalil here.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said the Bill will provide a definition of gig workers, detail reasonable compensation standards, grievance mechanism, and enhanced social security provisions.

Malaysia’s gig economy is continuing to grow, with the number of own-account workers, including gig workers, surpassing three million as of September last year.



