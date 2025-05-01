BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 1 — An elderly man has been arrested by police as the main suspect in the murder of his senior citizen friend at a hut in Cheruk Tokun last Sunday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the 70-year-old man was detained at 11pm on Tuesday at a coffee shop in the Machang Bubok area near here.

“With the arrest of the man, police believe they have solved the case of a 63-year-old man who died in an incident in Cheruk Tokun last Sunday,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The suspect has been remanded until May 6 to assist in the investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It was reported that police had detained five men to assist in the investigation of an incident at 3.22pm on Sunday following a fight in a hut.

During the incident, the victim was chatting with five friends, including the main suspect, when suddenly the suspect left the area and then returned to attack the victim from behind with a wooden stick, causing the victim to collapse.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene. — Bernama