KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) will hold a protest march from the Health Ministry to the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya next Tuesday.

The protest, called “Doctors Betrayed: The Long Walk to Putrajaya”, is aimed at opposing a new law that requires private healthcare facilities to display the prices of medicines, which takes effect today.

“We demand consultation. We demand justice. Join the march. Make your voice heard,” the MMA said in a poster on X.

“We demand consultation. We demand justice. @anwaribrahim — hear us,” the association added, tagging Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Private healthcare providers have criticised the new rule, saying it will increase operational costs and add administrative burdens.

The new Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking for Drugs) order, gazetted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act and signed by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Ali, requires private healthcare providers to display drug prices clearly to patients.

Individual healthcare providers who fail to comply face a fine of up to RM50,000, while companies can be fined up to RM100,000.

Under the order, drugs that are visible to customers must have price tags or labels attached.

For medicines stored behind the counter or not visible to customers, a detailed price list must be made available.

The price list must include the drug’s generic name or active ingredient, strength, trade name, and price per unit, weight, or measure.

It must also be displayed using physical or electronic means and be clearly visible and accessible to consumers.



