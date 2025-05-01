KUALA TERENGGANU, May 1— Police have dismantled a syndicate involved in electricity theft for illegal bitcoin mining during Op Letrik in the Hulu Terengganu and Marang districts yesterday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the operation was carried out in collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) Special Engagement Against Losses (SEAL) unit.

Raids on two premises — one in Bukit Perpat, Hulu Terengganu, and another in Wakaf Tapai, Marang, led to the seizure of 45 bitcoin mining machines worth an estimated RM225,000.

“The syndicate operated from residential and commercial properties, believed to have been used to tap electricity illegally and avoid detection.

“Along with the machines, various other equipment used in the operation was also confiscated. The electricity theft is estimated to have cost TNB around RM36,000 in monthly losses,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairi said no arrests were made during the raids, but all seized items were taken to the respective district police headquarters for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Sections 379 and 427 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 37 of the Electricity Supply Act 1990. Convicted offenders may face up to five years’ imprisonment, fines of up to RM100,000, or both. — Bernama