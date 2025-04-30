JASIN, April 30 — A two-month-old baby girl died, while her parents sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a lorry on the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) Highway, near Batu Gajah, here yesterday.

Jasin Police chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat said Nur Hafirzah Qintina Shahrul Asraf Naim was pronounced dead while receiving emergency treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar at 5pm.

He said both the 22-year-old mother and the 35-year-old father sustained head injuries, while the lorry driver was unhurt.

“The 2.15pm accident was believed to have occurred when the couple’s car skidded into the lane where the lorry was making a U-turn and hit the rear of the heavy vehicle,” he said in a statement.

He also called on road users with information on the accident to come to the nearest police station to facilitate the investigation into the case. — Bernama