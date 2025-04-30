BANGKOK, April 30 — Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has dismantled a Thai-Malaysian transnational drug network following the arrest of two Thai suspects and the seizure of 261 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (ice) in Songkhla, a southern province of the Kingdom.

The ONCB’s Director of Narcotics Law Enforcement, Prin Mekanandha, said the operation, conducted on April 24, was the result of a joint effort between Thai and international agencies to counter a drug trafficking network operating between southern Thailand and Malaysia.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Prin said authorities had monitored the network’s activities for over a month, working closely with Malaysian counterparts.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the network was using Songkhla Province as a temporary storage hub before transporting the drugs to Narathiwat in southern Thailand and eventually across the border into Malaysia for further distribution to other countries.

They suspected the drugs originated from the Golden Triangle.

“During interrogation, the suspects admitted to being hired to transport the drugs for delivery to a third country. They also confessed to having previously transported one million methamphetamine pills across the Malaysian border and receiving 120,000 baht for the job,” he said.

“Authorities believe they have already identified key figures within the network. The investigation is ongoing, and the next step will involve the seizure of assets to dismantle the entire drug trafficking operation.

“Phone data indicated that the drugs were initially brought to central Thailand before being transported southward. While most methamphetamine pills are consumed domestically, crystal methamphetamine is primarily exported to countries such as Australia, Japan, and New Zealand,” he said.

He reiterated Thailand’s commitment to working with Malaysian police to expand the investigation, identify the buyers, and take legal action, including the seizure of related assets in Malaysia.

Prin also expressed his gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police for their cooperation, describing it as key to the successful arrest of the two suspects. — Bernama