KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Royal Malaysia Police have advised members of the public who received an email allegedly from Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain to file a report at their nearest police station.

Acting Director of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Datuk Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said they detected such an email, with contents found to be false and constituting a new fraud attempt.

He said the email, with the subject ‘Polis Negara Malaysia’, was sent from [email protected] and instructed recipients to respond immediately or face legal action.

“The content was fabricated to appear as if sent by the IGP, complete with his photograph. We confirm the email’s contents are false and this is a scam attempt,” he said in a statement accompanied by screenshots of the email.

Based on the screenshots, recipients were ordered to respond to an attached ‘summons’ within 72 hours or risk legal proceedings. — Bernama