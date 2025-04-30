PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — The government has decided to fully discontinue the egg subsidy starting this August 1.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) announced that price controls on eggs will be lifted, and the subsidy will be reduced from RM0.10 to RM0.05 per egg effective tomorrow, before being fully withdrawn in August.

The decision was made after considering the industry's commitment to ensuring sufficient and stable egg production, following stabilised production costs.

“This was evident during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season, where supply remained sufficient and prices were competitive,” the statement added.

Among the measures, the government assured that the industry has agreed to introduce special-grade eggs at reasonable prices.

Consumers will also be able to access eggs at more competitive prices through the Agro Madani and Rahmah Sale initiatives nationwide, including at all outlets of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP).

Meanwhile, KPDN will step up enforcement through continuous monitoring under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Akhap 2011) to prevent price manipulation and profiteering by unscrupulous traders.

Any information or complaints regarding the egg supply issue can be directed to the official KPKM email at [email protected] or the Putrajaya KPKM headquarters hotline at 03-8000 8000. — Bernama