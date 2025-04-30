SHAH ALAM, April 30 — The government has today agreed to set up a National Disaster Relief Housing Fund for the purpose of refurbishing and rebuilding houses that were affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire last month.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming said the Cabinet decided that this RM40 million fund is a strategic collaboration with the private sector to repair and rebuild the affected houses.

“The Madani government, through the fund, will allocate RM40 million for repairs and reconstruction of the affected Putra Heights houses.

“Those who contribute to this fund will be given tax exemptions as an incentive for more parties to come forward to lend a helping hand,” Nga told a press conference at the Selangor State Secretariat building here.

According to Nga, this is an unprecedented and most comprehensive repairs and reconstruction work ever carried out by the federal government.

There will be three categories of repairs and reconstruction works carried out on the affected houses:

Houses that have damages exceeded 40 per cent and require reconstruction — the ceiling construction cost is set at RM300,000 per unit

Houses that have damages exceeding 40 per cent but do not require reconstruction — the ceiling repair cost is set at RM150,000

Houses that have damages less than 40 per cent — the ceiling repair cost is set at RM30,000

“We would like to also thank Sime Darby Property for stepping up as a responsible corporate body to help with repairs and reconstruction works for the Taman Putra Harmoni affected homes.

“In-line with this, the Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) will focus on repairs and reconstruction works for the affected houses in Kamping Kuala Sungai Baru,” added Nga.

From tomorrow, the relevant parties will access the housing areas — starting with works on housing units that are located within a 100-metre radius from the gas pipeline fire site.

“The estimated time for completion of construction works is 24 months,” he said.

At the same time, he said the government has allocated an additional RM6 million for road and infrastructure repairs done through the Subang Jaya City Council, local council department and the National Landscape Department.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10am on April 1 — the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri — was fully extinguished by 3.45pm.

As of the Selangor state government’s latest count, the fire had affected some 455 victims, while destroying 219 houses with 81 suffering total loss and 138 substantial damages.





