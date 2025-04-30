KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A 19-year-old man died after falling from the 39th floor of a condominium at Jalan Razak Mansion in Sungai Besi.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan said the incident took place at about 10.53pm on Tuesday.

According to The Star, police found that the man had landed on the roof of a car parked at ground level.

“We believe the victim fell from the 39th floor of the condominium and onto the roof of a car on the ground,” said Aidil in a statement today.

He said the man lived on the 38th floor and CCTV footage showed he had run out of his unit and up the stairs to the floor above.

“We are not ruling out the possibility he accidentally fell from that area,” he said.

Aidil said a broken window and the victim’s mobile phone were found on the 39th-floor staircase.

The body was sent to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem.

“We also record the statements of the victim’s older brother, who revealed he has no personal problems and he was not suffering from depression,” said Aidil.

Police will also question the victim’s two housemates to assist in the investigation.