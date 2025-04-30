MUKAH, April 30 — A 27-year-old local man was found dead in a forested area near Pantai Kala Dana, about 150 metres from the Pesta Kaul site here today.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said investigators were sent to the location after a call on the body’s discovery was received at 10am.

“Preliminary investigations at the location did not find any signs of a struggle or criminal elements linked to the victim’s death,” he said in a statement.

The body, he said, was sent to Mukah Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The case has been classified as sudden death pending the result of the post-mortem, he added.

Muhamad Rizal called on the public not to speculate on the case as investigations are ongoing. — The Borneo Post