KUCHING, April 30 — Police are investigating an e-hailing driver for sexual harassment after he allegedly asked a 15-year-old female passenger to remove her headscarf during a ride along Jalan Camar here recently.

Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim filed a police report on the incident on April 29.

“The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of a person, which provides for a jail term of up to one year, or a fine, or both.

“It is also being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for using words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a person, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both,” he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information related to the case to contact the district police headquarters on 082-244444 or investigating officer ASP Tan Kian Kok on 010-5661576.

Alexson also reminded the public not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding the incident.

The case sparked public outrage after a video went viral on social media, allegedly showing the man asking the teenage girl to remove her headscarf during her ride home.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri earlier condemned the incident and urged all parties to take a firm stand against sexual harassment.

“I am following closely the case involving an e-hailing driver and a 15-year-old girl that has gone viral on social media. The video shows the driver asking the victim to remove her ‘tudung’ (headscarf) during her ride home,” she said in a statement.

She also praised the victim’s father for his immediate response in demanding the suspect to accompany them to the police station.

She added the father’s decisive action reflects growing awareness among the public that sexual harassment is a serious issue and must not be taken lightly.

“As Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, I urge all parties to be brave in speaking out against sexual harassment in order to uphold the dignity and safety of our society.

“To the teenagers out there, do not remain silent. You have every right to act in defence of your safety and self-respect. At the same time, I am committed to strengthening justice through the full implementation of the Tribunal under the Sexual Harassment Act.”

She called on all parties to work together in creating a safer and more respectful environment by courageously speaking out when facing or witnessing any form of sexual harassment, especially in efforts to protect children and women.

“When a case of sexual harassment occurs, the public can place full trust in the police to act fairly and promptly,” she said. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



