ALOR SETAR, April 30 — Kedah will implement a control mechanism for the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes in the state before deciding whether to impose a ban on the products.

Menteri Besar Kedah Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government would not rush into making a decision to ban the sale of the products, as licences had previously been issued by local authorities (PBTs).

“Terengganu began its process to ban the sale of vape products in 2016, and now, in 2025, it has been almost 10 years.

“In Kedah, the PBTs had previously issued licences for premises selling vape products. Once they have the licence, they have the right to operate. We cannot simply decide it today, they may take legal action against us later,” he told a press conference here today.

According to Muhammad Sanusi, he had instructed State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria to present a proposal paper on the control measures at the upcoming state executive council meeting.

He added that the control measures would remain in place until the licences issued to premises selling vape products expired, after which a decision would be made regarding their sale.

Meanwhile, Mansor said the proposed method to control the sale of vape products was similar to that of cigarettes, where sales to individuals under 18 were prohibited and advertising was not allowed.

“Currently, vape shops are using billboards to promote vape products on their premises. That will not be allowed. The products must also be sold only in designated premises like convenience stores,” he said.

Previously, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad was reported to have said that state governments had the legal authority to enforce a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape products in their respective states. — Bernama