KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The High Court here was told today that an unemployed man who pleaded guilty to murdering his parents in Kampung Sungai Penchala, was sane when he committed the offence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izalina Abdullah told Judge K Muniandy that based on a psychiatric medical report of Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Ipoh dated February 7, 2025, she was of the opinion that Afendi Muhammad Agus @ Muhamed Ali Omar, 44, did not suffer from any mental disorder and that at the time of the incident on December 9, 2023, the man's mental state was sane.

“The accused was aware of the nature and consequences of his actions and was able to know that the actions were wrong and against the law.

“The accused’s mental state was stable on the date this report was written.

“The accused is fit to be brought to court for trial and is capable of defending himself,” said Izalina at the case mention proceedings.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mohd Ruzaini Zulkifli, who represented Afendi, confirmed the medical report and informed the court that his client’s guilty plea was upheld.

Izalina then applied for another date for the facts and sentence since the case materials were not brought to today’s proceedings.

Judge Muniandy set May 20 for the facts and sentence.

On November 27, 2024, Judge Muniandy ordered Afendi to undergo a mental examination at Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta, Ipoh to ensure that the guilty plea made on September 6, 2024 was sane and voluntary.

Afendi is charged with murdering Muhammad Agus @ Muhamed Ali Omar, 82, and Darlisma Njatu Saleh, 72, at a house in Kampung Sungai Penchala, here, at 7.10pm and 7.20pm, December 9, 2023.

The charges were brought under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Previously, the media reported that the bodies of an elderly couple were found in the living room of their residence with several stab wounds on their bodies after a fight between the man and his parents. — Bernama