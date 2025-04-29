SEREMBAN, April 29 — Police arrested the owner of a premises involved in the sale of fuel for industrial use last Friday to assist in investigations into a water pollution case at the Sungai Linggi Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Seremban police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din said that the 31-year-old man was arrested following a report received last Wednesday regarding the contamination.

“We received a report from a complainant, who is the production executive officer of Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (SAINS), informing us that there was water contamination in the river after discovering an oil spill at the Sungai Linggi plant.

“The Department of Environment (DOE) has collected water samples from the treatment plant and confirmed that the water is safe for use,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 430 of the Penal Code for mischief affecting water supplies. — Bernama