PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stressed that her ministry will not compromise on any issue of bullying and sexual harassment involving sports school athletes.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the 56th MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards 2024 today, she urged all parties to remain vigilant and recognise the importance of safeguarding sports school athletes, as they are under the MOE.

“We have zero tolerance for bullying and sexual harassment, including incidents that occur within the realm of sports school, as these issues are not confined to academic settings alone.

“We remain vigilant and committed to conducting thorough investigations whenever a complaint arises, ensuring that the rights of the students and complainants are fully upheld throughout the process,” she said.

Earlier, Fadhlina presented 13 awards during the ceremony, with the Selangor School Sports Council emerging as the MSSM Overall Champion, while Johor and the Federal Territories secured second and third place, respectively.

The MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards celebrate young athletes who not only excel in their respective sports but also demonstrate a strong commitment to academic achievement. — Bernama