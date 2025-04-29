PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said today the investigation against Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will take time, as the anti-graft body ramps up effort to scrutinise more than RM170 million in seized assets as part of its corruption probe.

Azam confirmed Ismail will be called in for another round of questioning in two weeks’ time, following nine previous interrogations.

“If you ask me, it’s still at just 15 to 20 per cent, because he has to explain the source of all the wealth he declared based on the notice we served,” he told reporters after officiating the South-east Asian Anti-Corruption Conference here.

“But it’s also us needing to verify and check his explanation.”

