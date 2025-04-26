PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob completed his ninth round of questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

He was seen leaving the MACC headquarters at 6.55pm after giving his statement for nearly four hours.



According to sources, the recording of Ismail Sabri’s statement has concluded for the time being, however, it could not be confirmed whether further sessions will be conducted involving the ninth prime minister.It is understood that the probe is related to the expenditure and procurement of funds for promotional and publicity activities, under the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) initiative, during his tenure as prime minister, from August 2021 to November 2022.The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009, and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.On March 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the investigation, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash in various currencies and 16 kilogrammes of gold bars during an MACC raid at a designated safe house. — Bernama