KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Malaysia has submitted appeals to the leaders of Myanmar’s junta and the National Unity Government (NUG), urging both sides to extend the ceasefire.

He said the ceasefire is critical to enabling the delivery of humanitarian assistance, which must be provided to all without discrimination.

“The allegations of both sides that ceasefire is not being observed, so we have sent another appeal to say that extend the ceasefire and make sure to respect it because otherwise the people will suffer,” he told reporters after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony for the Development Project of Rumah Belia Madani & Affordable Housing in Mukim Batu, here.

Last Friday, Myanmar’s junta continued a deadly military campaign, including airstrikes and artillery assaults, despite announcing a ceasefire after a major earthquake killed thousands in March, according to the United Nations and data from a crisis monitor.

The March 28 earthquake, the worst natural disaster to hit the impoverished nation in decades, triggered a multinational relief effort to support hundreds of thousands already devastated by conflict and prompted repeated international calls to halt the fighting.

On April 2, following similar moves by opposition armed groups, Myanmar’s military announced a 20-day ceasefire to support humanitarian relief. On Tuesday, it said the temporary cessation had been extended until 30 April after rare high-level talks led by Malaysia’s prime minister.

Between March 28 and April 24, the military launched at least 207 attacks, including 140 airstrikes and 24 artillery barrages, according to data from the UN Human Rights Office, based on reports it had received.

More than 172 attacks have taken place since the ceasefire began, with 73 of them occurring in areas devastated by the earthquake, Reuters reported.

In a statement earlier today, Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to regional peace and cooperation including Asean's joint actions regarding the situation in Myanmar, following a discussion with his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, yesterday.