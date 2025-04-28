KUCHING, April 28 — Sarawakians have been called on to remain optimistic about the state’s future and not be influenced by pessimistic external perspectives.

According to a Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the Sarawak government continues to move forward in implementing mega development projects guided by sound and strategic financial planning.

“The Sarawak government will not launch any project without considering the entire economic ecosystem, including infrastructure, finance, workforce, and future growth,” he said at the Affin Bank Aidilfitri dinner here last night.

In his response to pessimistic views from certain quarters regarding Sarawak’s ability to implement large-scale projects, Abang Johari stressed the state government carries out thorough planning before embarking on any development initiative.

“The Sarawak government knows what is being done. Before launching any project, we have made careful calculations, including in terms of infrastructure, financing, and manpower,” he said.

The premier added that in the first five years of his leadership, the focus was on building basic infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and increasing water and energy supply to interior areas.

He pointed out all these were financed using the state’s own funds with total expenditure reaching RM36 billion to date.

He said the increased revenue made by Sarawak has enabled the state to boldly make strategic investments such as in Affin Bank, in addition to strengthening its financial position through the establishment of a sovereign fund, which now stands at over RM8 billion.

According to him, all mega projects such as the development of inland ports, new international airports, as well as gas and hydrogen-based industries are planned taking into account long implementation times, lead times, and the need to develop the local workforce simultaneously.

“This mega project requires seven to 10 years to be fully implemented. Therefore, we have prepared a long-term financial plan, including a repayment plan based on an amortisation system, to ensure the stability of Sarawak’s economy,” he explained.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Affin Bank Berhad chairman Datuk Agil Natt and chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali, Affin Islamic Bank Berhad chairman Musa Abdul Malek, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, and Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan. — The Borneo Post