SHAH ALAM, April 28 — Police are tracking down two locals suspected of stealing jewellery worth RM111,743.55 from a gold shop in Shah Alam.

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said based on a report received at 4.55 am yesterday from the shop’s salesperson, the two individuals — a man and a woman — had pretended to show interest in purchasing jewellery at about 4 pm on April 26.

“While the complainant was busy retrieving various gold items to show them, the female suspect took several jewellery pieces without the complainant noticing.

“The missing jewellery was only realised after the pair had left, and checks on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed that the suspect had taken the items while the complainant was distracted,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal said the stolen items included two 916 gold rings and three 916 gold bracelets, with a total weight of about 244.08 grammes, resulting in a loss of RM111,743.55.

He said the male suspect was reported to have worn a red cap and sunglasses, while the female suspect wore a white cap and a face mask.

“Efforts to track down the suspects are actively ongoing, and the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Mohd Iqbal urged anyone with further information to contact Criminal Investigation Assistant Officer Sergeant Prabagaran Nair at 011-26394419.

Earlier, CCTV footage lasting 2 minutes and 26 seconds went viral on TikTok, showing a man and a woman stealing bracelets and rings from a gold shop in Shah Alam. — Bernama