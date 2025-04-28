IPOH, April 28 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) of Perak says that a total of 974 workplace accident cases were recorded throughout 2024.

State Human Resource, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that of the total, 915 cases involved temporary disability, 29 permanent disability, 27 dangerous incidents and 15 fatalities.

“As of March this year, a total of 296 workplace accident cases have been reported to the Perak DOSH, with 283 cases being temporary disability, six dangerous incidents, three permanent disability and four fatalities,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after launching the state-level 20205 World Day for Safety and Health at Work and Systematic Occupational Health Enhancement Level Programme (SOHELP) engagement session at a leading hotel here today.

Sivanesan said that in the segment of diseases and poisoning, a total of 458 cases were reported in the whole of last year, with hearing loss being the highest recorded involving the manufacturing sector.

“Up to March this year, a total of 158 occupational disease cases have been reported. This shows that there is still much room for improvement that needs to be implemented comprehensively and consistently,” he said.

In addition, he added that 25 workplace accident cases had been subjected to legal action in court, with a total fine of RM324,400.

He said that the action taken proves that DOSH is always committed to ensuring compliance with laws and regulations at all levels of the industry.

In another development, he said that 10,460 individuals among the elderly in the state had completed receiving the influenza vaccine as of April 24.

He added that anyone aged 60 years and above who has not received the vaccination can make an appointment through the MySejahtera application.

“For those who do not fall within the criteria eligible for influenza immunisation under this programme, they can get it at private clinics or private hospitals,” he said. — Bernama