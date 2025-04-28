KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an outbreak of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) at an educational institution in the Kuala Muda district of Kedah.

In a statement today, MOH revealed that the cluster, detected by the Kuala Muda District Health Office on April 23, involved 28 cases among 158 exposed students.

“Of the 28 cases, six were confirmed positive for Influenza A and were treated at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani,” the ministry said.

“They have since been discharged, while 22 other symptomatic students are undergoing outpatient care.”

Initial concerns arose when a 14-year-old male student from the institution reported symptoms of fever and body aches, particularly in his right hip, after attending a two-day Character Development Camp in the Yan district on April 18.

Additionally, one staff member has exhibited flu-like symptoms since April 17.

Both cases were admitted to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital and are currently stable.

“Tests on both individuals have returned negative for Influenza virus infection, although the source of the infection remains under investigation,” the statement added.

In response, MOH said the Kuala Muda District Health Office and the Kedah State Health Department have quickly implemented a series of control and prevention measures.

These include environmental investigations, campus risk assessments, active case detection, and the isolation of symptomatic individuals. Authorities are also closely monitoring ongoing ILI cases in the Kuala Muda district.

The statement concluded with MOH urging the public to follow preventive measures, such as frequent handwashing with soap or hand sanitiser, practising good cough etiquette, wearing face masks — especially for high-risk individuals — and getting annual flu vaccinations.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, and persistent cold is advised to seek immediate medical attention at either public or private healthcare facilities.