KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — A trader pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to attempting to murder a police officer by running him over with a sport utility vehicle (SUV) earlier this month.

M.M Steven, 30, a self-employed trader, was charged with attempting to run over Inspector Hazlan Ali Abdul Hamid with a Perodua Aruz on April 4, at 2.45 pm, near Taman Cheras, with intent to cause death.

The charge was framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of up to 20 years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Vivien Yeap did not offer any bail, but lawyer Tripatjit Singh, who represented the accused, applied for low bail on the grounds that his client was looking after his elderly mother and was not at risk of absconding.

Judge Noridah Adam allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 in one surety and set May 28 for mention. — Bernama





