SERDANG, April 28 — The supply of cattle for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations in June is expected to be adequate, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

He also expressed hope that prices would remain stable as prices were low during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“For cattle allocated for sacrifice, insya-Allah, the supply will be sufficient. We hope the price won’t shoot up during the festivities,” he told reporters after attending his ministry’s monthly gathering and Aidilfitri event at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) today.

He added that the spread of Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS) in Kuala Terengganu district that came to light on Friday with the deaths of 25 cows in Kampung Dusun Tembakau, Manir, was under control and it was monitored closely.

Mohamad also said that the price of coconut milk that was currently high would be stabilised by May, and that prices were affected by strong demand during Aidilfitri.

“To ensure sufficient supply, the government has taken steps to import more coconut milk from Indonesia, as well as Sabah dan Sarawak,” he added. — Bernama