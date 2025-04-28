PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin will undertake a working visit to Vietnam from April 29 to May 1 to represent Malaysia at the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of South Vietnam and National Reunification.

The national celebration, to be held in Ho Chi Minh City, marks five decades since the reunification of North and South Vietnam in 1975 — a historic milestone that laid the foundation for modern Vietnam’s development and stability, according to Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday.

“The working visit underscores the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and Vietnam and serves as a reaffirmation of both countries’ commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and collaborate further within the framework of Asean and other multilateral fora,” the statement read.

On the sidelines of the celebration, Mohamad is scheduled to hold discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Manh Cuong as well as senior members of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

“The meetings will focus on enhancing bilateral relations, exploring new areas of cooperation that include trade and investment, education, and cultural exchange, while reaffirming the two countries’ shared commitment to regional peace and prosperity,” the ministry said.

Mohamad is also expected to hold engagements with the business community in Ho Chi Minh City. — Bernama