GEORGE TOWN, April 28 — State governments are encouraged to enact data sharing laws to create a larger ecosystem between federal, state and local agencies, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today as the Data Sharing Act 2025 comes into force.

The new law allows data sharing among federal agencies, but Gobind said state laws are needed to enable wider integration.

“I will be meeting with respective state governments to ask for their cooperation to enact legislation that will enable data to be shared among state agencies, local governments and federal agencies,” he told reporters after visiting the Penang Island City Council’s Intelligent Operations Centre here.

Gobind is scheduled to meet the Penang state executive council this afternoon to discuss the issue.

“We can create a large ecosystem between federal, state and local governments with a mechanism to allow us to share data,” he said.





“This will result in a mechanism of data that can be shared nationwide,” he added.

He said this is part of Malaysia’s push to become a digitalised nation.

On the Data Sharing Act, Gobind said data sharing among federal agencies would follow a stringent process to safeguard security.

“There is a mechanism by which data can be applied for, a request is made, it’s considered, the criteria is set and of course if it is going to be approved, it will be approved quickly and that data will then be shared,” he said.

He said a committee led by the Digital Ministry’s secretary-general would evaluate requests to ensure data is not misused.

“Moving forward, we must ensure that we have a mechanism that allow data sharing so that when data is shared between agencies, we can see the benefits of it,” he said.

On concerns over security, Gobind said the ministry would ensure privacy is protected while making sure shared data is used responsibly.



