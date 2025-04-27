KANGAR, April 27 — Efforts to improve the capacity of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and mastery of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among youth are needed to build the domestic economic resilience of Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the fields of engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital, as well as approaches to keep up with current economic developments, must be prioritised to enable Malaysia to have the ability to achieve this goal.

“So God willing, we will build domestic economic resilience...enter the field of engineering, AI, digital and follow economic developments, and not be dragged into issues that can break and weaken us, such as busy to listening to quarrelsome talks, which spew hatred.

“We have the strength to build this country, in 10 years, 20 years, where do we want to take the people and children, think about the future, do we want to quarrel about race or interpretation or raise our dignity so that together we can become part of a developed country and be strong to face the current tests,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this when speaking at the Perlis State-Level Aidilfitri Madani 2025 Celebration at Dataran Lok 9, Kuala Perlis near here today. Also present were the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail and the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid. — Bernama