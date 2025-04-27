PUTRAJAYA, April 27 – Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced today that renowned Indonesian singer Hetty Koes Endang and her husband have expressed their wish to attend his ministry’s 2025 Aidilfitri celebration tomorrow.

He added that in a phone call, Hetty had also graciously offered to perform several songs at the event without any charge, a gesture he deeply appreciated.

“For those who may not be aware, the bond between our families has been longstanding,” he posted on Facebook,

“Whenever I visit Jakarta, her home is always my place of stay. Similarly, when she is in Kuala Lumpur, our home becomes hers.”

Mohamad expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Hetty and her husband for their sincerity and willingness to celebrate the occasion with them.

Hetty Koes Endang, a celebrated singer in the region, is well known for her strong cultural and artistic ties with Malaysia.

The ministry’s event will start at 11am at the D2 Hall in the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps) in Serdang.

Malaysian songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza also recently performed at the Health Ministry’s Aidilfitri celebration, but the event was panned by the public amid criticisms over healthcare staff’s working conditions.



