KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Malaysia will participate in the public hearings on the advisory opinion regarding Israel’s obligations concerning the Occupied Palestinian Territory at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, beginning Monday (April 28).

The public hearings on the “Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, other International Organisations, and Third States in, and in relation to, the Occupied Palestinian Territory” are scheduled from April 28 to May 2.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said that Minister for Law and Institutional Reform in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will lead the Malaysian delegation, accompanied by senior officials from Wisma Putra, Legal Affairs Division, Attorney General’s Chambers, and the Embassy of Malaysia in The Hague.

Azalina is scheduled to address the Court on April 28 at 11.00 pm Malaysian time.

“This marks Malaysia’s third participation in ICJ Advisory Opinion proceedings related to Palestine, following previous engagements in 2004 and 2024.

“The hearings aim to provide an advisory opinion on the legal responsibilities of Israel concerning its presence and actions in the territory, and the implications for the United Nations, international organisations, and third states.

“Malaysia’s involvement underscores its commitment to upholding international law and advocating for Palestinian rights,” the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Malaysia stands firm in her principled stance of continuing to advocate for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State, based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, as part of her commitment to justice, peace and respect for international law.

This Advisory Opinion stems from the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 79/232 adopted on Dec 19, 2024.

Malaysia co-sponsored and voted in favour of this Resolution and was part of the Core Group that initiated the Resolution. Malaysia will join 39 other States and four international organisations at the Oral Hearings.

On Feb 28, Malaysia submitted a Written Statement to the Court, in pursuance of continued advocacy for Palestinian rights, and emphasised the urgent need for accountability for Israel’s clear and blatant violations of international law, which undermine the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

In light of the renewed and ongoing offensive against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, Malaysia remains resolute in reinforcing these arguments during the upcoming Oral Hearings.

Malaysia’s participation for the third time at the Advisory Opinion Proceedings is a continuation of previous participations in 2004 and 2024, respectively. — Bernama