SHAH ALAM, April 27 — The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) is finalising long-term solutions to prevent the recurrence of the Taman Seri Alam water retention bund collapse and to ensure the safety of residents.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim said that the engagement process for the long-term solution was carried out in collaboration with the engineering consultant, developer, and representatives from the residents’ association.

“The initiative aims to ensure that any solution takes into account both the technical and social aspects as well as the humanitarian needs of the local residents.”

“The government expects the final solution to be implemented by the third quarter of 2025, ahead of the start of the northeast monsoon season,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that several immediate measures, including desilting works and repositioning the trash rake in the retention pond, had been identified for implementation this week.

Izham said that the state government was fully aware of the concerns raised by local residents regarding the safety of the retention pond, particularly during the unpredictable rainy season.

“The developer has carried out temporary repairs to the damaged pond wall structure. Based on current observations, the structure is now able to accommodate normal water flow.”

“Immediately after the incident, the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council, together with KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd, carried out cleaning work in the affected area,” he said.

Izham said that the state government understood the residents’ concerns and would ensure that all mitigation measures and improvement works were carried out in accordance with the set safety standards.

A total of 35 homes in Taman Seri Alam, Sungai Buloh, were affected when the water retention bund collapsed at 6am on April 24.

This was the third time the bund had collapsed, following the first incident in 2014 and the second incident on December 29 last year, which affected 200 homes in the same area. — Bernama