BAGAN DATUK, April 26 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed satisfaction with the strong collaboration between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) throughout the 14-day campaign for the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

The Umno president said cooperation during the campaign was well-executed, similar to previous by-elections in Nenggiri, Kelantan and Mahkota in Johor, which resulted in BN victories.

“Insya-Allah, we will succeed in defending the Ayer Kuning seat, and I pray that Ustaz (Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir) will be successful... may Allah bless and grant it,” he said.

“However, victory would depend on voter turnout, particularly since many Malay voters had recently returned home for the Hari Raya celebrations, and some Chinese voters had just returned for Qingming Festival,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to reporters after officiating the Risda Madani (Karrisma) Northern Zone 2025 Carnival at Dewan Dato' Mohamed Jamrah, Sungai Sumun here today.

Present were Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muhd Khair Razman Mohamed Annuar, Risda chairman Manndzri Nasib and Risda director-general Zainal Azni Zulkifli.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, urged the party machinery to ensure a strong turnout.

“I hope the weather remains clear until the evening so the machinery can encourage voters to go to the polls,” he added.

A total of 19 polling stations with 63 voting streams opened at 8am for the by-election, with 31,281 voters eligible to cast their ballots today. — Bernama