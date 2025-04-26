TAPAH, April 26 — Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, Bawani KS, was the first registered voter to cast her ballot at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Pheng Lok here this morning.

According to Sinar Harian, Bawani, 39, arrived at the polling centre precisely at 8am, accompanied by PSM deputy chairman S. Arutchelvan, and voted at the second polling stream.

The PSM Perak chairman said her team had done their best and were now leaving the outcome of the election to fate.

“I’m very relieved. We’ve tried our best throughout the past two weeks of campaigning.

“The rest is up to the people of Ayer Kuning — hopefully, they’ll make the best choice,” she told Sinar Harian.

Bawani is contesting against two other candidates, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Abd Muhaimin Malek from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

As reported by Bernama, Abd Muhaimin casted his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ayer Kuning around 8.30am, accompanied by his wife, Rabiah Abdul Aziz and his parents.

BN candidate, Dr Mohamad Yusri, fulfilled his civic duty at SK Sungai Lesong, arriving at 8.47am.

A total of 19 polling centres comprising 63 voting streams opened simultaneously at 8am today for the by-election.

Of these, 18 polling centres will remain open until 6pm, except for Sekolah Kebangsaan Toh Tandewa Sakti, which will close earlier at 4pm.

A total of 31,281 voters are set to cast their ballots today.