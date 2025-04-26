KOTA BARU, April 26 — The Health Ministry is closely monitoring two key issues following the tariffs imposed by United States (US) President Donald Trump, particularly those affecting medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that although Trump had previously indicated an intention to exempt pharmaceuticals from these tariffs, recent developments suggest otherwise.

“Some of the announced tariffs remain unclear, and with Trump’s unpredictability, we must remain vigilant. It is crucial for me, as the Minister of Health, to stay attentive to these two matters,” he told a press conference after opening the state-level 2025 Madani Afiat Programme in Tunjong here today.

He was responding to questions about the potential impact of the US tariffs on the nation’s healthcare supply chain.

Dr Dzulkefly said the ministry was also making early preparations to find alternative markets and sources to ensure the continuity of the country's health supply is not affected.

On April 2, Trump announced a series of reciprocal tariffs imposed on many countries, including 24 per cent on imports of goods from Malaysia, but this has now been postponed for 90 days.

Meanwhile, regarding the ban on the sale of electronic cigarette (vape) products by the Terengganu government effective August 1, he said the ministry was determined to implement comprehensive regulation on vape products with the gazette of the Smoking Products Control for Public Health Act 2024.

He said the act, which functions as a stand-alone legislation, would serve as a strong foundation for regulating all aspects related to smoking products, including their registration, sales, advertising, and nicotine content.

“Our approach is to enforce strict regulation. Sales to minors will be completely prohibited, and stringent controls will be in place to ensure there is no room for any form of leniency,” he said.

He said the state government holds an important responsibility through its authority to deny business licences to entrepreneurs selling smoking products.

He viewed the collaboration by the state government as a positive step towards safeguarding public health.

The Terengganu government announced it will enforce a ban on the sale of vape products at all business premises across the state starting August 1.

Terengganu Local Government, Housing and Health Committee Chairman Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah was reported as saying that the enforcement is a proactive move by the state government to curb the sale and use of vape products, which pose health risks, particularly to the younger generation. — Bernama