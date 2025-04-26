KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — A machine operator died after he was hit by a reinforced concrete pile (RC Pile) that sprang loose from its hook near a construction site in Rawang, Selangor on Thursday (April 24).

The Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) said that the incident occurred at 8.40 am when the victim, a foreigner working as a piling machine operator, was carrying out foundation work to erect piles with the help of a colleague and a project supervisor.

“During the process of pulling, erecting and positioning the pile, one of the piles being lifted slipped from the hook and fell onto the machinery cabin, causing the operator to panic and jump out. Unfortunately, the victim was hit by the falling pile and suffered severe injuries,” DOSH said in a statement today.

The injured worker was later pronounced dead after being taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital.



Following the incident, the Selangor DOSH issued a Prohibition Order to keep the accident site undisturbed until investigations are completed, as well as a Prohibition Notice to halt piling activities.

“Further investigation is being carried out to identify the cause of the accident and the parties responsible for it,” it added.

The investigation is conducted under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, which stipulates a maximum fine of up to RM500,000 for an employer if found guilty.

Legal action can also be taken against employers if violations of worker safety and health regulations are found.

DOSH emphasises that such incidents can be prevented if employers carry out comprehensive risk assessment and control in accordance with the Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment, and Risk Control (HIRARC) guidelines. — Bernama