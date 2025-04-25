KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the Warisan Kuala Lumpur (KL) initiative, an initiative aimed at rejuvenating the historic core of Kuala Lumpur.

At the launch event, he has called for immediate implementation of the initiative and emphasised a shift away from elite-centric mega-projects towards a more inclusive, people-focused approach.

“We want Malaysia to start a modern planning framework — one that leverages new technology but is grounded in our heritage, culture, and values. A city that truly serves the people.

“Our plans are always at the top, of the elite group, we think of big buildings. We are proud to hear it, but what convenience is this for the people?” Anwar asked in his address at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) here.

“Travellers come here and admire how all the buildings are, but the small restaurants and stalls, housing stalls, children’s playgrounds, library facilities, historical buildings that can be studied and excavated are almost nonexistent,” he added.

Through this initiative, Anwar said the Warisan KL must reflect the aspirations of the majority and improve daily life for the publict.

“That is why I have instructed DBKL that I will not accept grand, monumental projects just for the sake of prestige.

“What I want are clean, well-managed small buildings — stalls and facilities that are dignified and serve the 75 to 80 percent who represent the real heartbeat of this city,” he said.

The Warisan KL initiative will be carried out by DBKL in partnership with Finance and Federal Territories Ministries and Think City is looking at restoring iconic buildings, upgrading infrastructure and redefining what it means to live in and love the capital.

Framed as part of the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 and a decade of groundwork, the Warisan KL initiative signals a new chapter focused on identity, memory, and pride of the Kuala Lumpur city centre.

Some of the projects under the Warisan KL initiative include rejuvenation of the Dataran Merdeka, Carcosa Seri Negara building, Sultan Abdul Samad building, Kuala Lumpur Railway Station, Masjid Jamek enclave and Memorail Tun Abdul Razak.

Under the initiative, it will also look at creating a green connector in the city by connecting all pocket parks through nature-based infrastructure.

As a recognition for these efforts, the DBKL has submitted an application for Kuala Lumpur to be recognised as a creative city under the Unesco Creative Cities Network.