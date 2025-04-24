KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results have recorded the best performance in over a decade, marking a significant improvement since the introduction of mandatory pass requirements for Bahasa Melayu and History in 2013.

According to The Star, Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan reported that the National Average Grade (GPN) for 2024 stood at 4.49, down from 4.60 in 2023. A lower GPN indicates better overall performance.

“This is the best performance since 2013,” Azman was quoted as saying during a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Of the 402,956 candidates who sat for the exam, 355,933 (94 per cent) qualified for the SPM certificate.

A total of 14,179 candidates (3.7 per cent) achieved excellent results, securing A+, A, or A- in all subjects — an increase from 3.1 per cent in 2023.

The number of candidates passing with at least a grade E also saw an increase, rising to 136,791, compared to 131,489 the previous year.

Performance differences between urban and rural candidates narrowed. Urban students averaged a GPN of 4.47, while rural candidates posted 4.92, a gap of 0.45 points.

Results are available for collection from 10am today at schools and state education departments (for private candidates).

They can also be accessed online at myresultspm.moe.gov.my or via SMS by typing SPM and sending it to 15888.