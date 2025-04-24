KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Schools across the country have been permitted to hold their own ceremonies for the release of the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results today, the Education Ministry (MoE) announced.

However, the ministry emphasised that any such events must include all candidates who sat for the examination, and not only those who achieved outstanding results. The move aims to recognise the collective efforts and achievements of all students.

“The Ministry of Education (MoE) celebrates all candidates who have worked hard and contributed to the overall performance of their schools.

“Schools may also set up appropriate booths to encourage SPM leavers to pursue further studies and to provide information about future career opportunities,” the ministry said in a statement on Facebook last night.

This year’s SPM results will be released this morning. A total of 402,956 candidates registered to sit for the examination, which was conducted at 3,337 examination centres nationwide.