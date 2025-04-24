KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Talib has been appointed as the ninth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, effective May 1, 2025.

He received the instrument of appointment from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the Presentation of the Instrument of Appointment Ceremony at Dewan Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara, here today.

At the ceremony, Rahim, 84, was also conferred the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara (SMN) award which carries the title ‘Tun’.

Ramli’s appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang was made in accordance with Article 1 of the Constitution of the State of Penang for a term of four years, beginning from May 1, 2025 until April 30, 2029.

He takes over from Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, who has held the post since May 1, 2021. — Bernama