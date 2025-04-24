KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) urged all stakeholders to exercise greater sensitivity and caution when publishing artificial intelligence (AI) created contents, especially on those involving national emblems or matters of national dignity.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said that every piece of content that includes national symbols or pertains to national sovereignty must be reviewed with the utmost care, respect, and a sense of collective responsibility.

“The Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his deep concern over several recent incidents involving inaccuracies in the depiction of the Malaysian flag which represent the nation’s sovereignty and dignity.

“These errors are believed to have stemmed from the use of AI technology in generating images. Regardless of whether the mistakes were intentional or not, they touch on matters of national sensitivity that demand serious attention and cannot be dismissed lightly,” he said in PMO’s daily briefing here.

Tunku Nashrul pointed out that the issue first came to light last week in connection with a newspaper publication, followed by a foreign company participating in an exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, and most recently, the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysian (SPM) performance report released by the Ministry of Education, which also featured an incomplete rendering of the Malaysian flag.

“The prime minister stressed that there will be no double standards in addressing this matter.

“Investigations are being carried out with complete impartiality, regardless of whether the parties involved are local media, international companies, or government institutions.

“The principles of justice and respect for national symbols must be upheld universally and without exception,” he said.

While noting that AI is a powerful and valuable tool, he said that the use of AI must be guided by responsibility and oversight.

“The prime minister welcomed the growing presence of AI across sectors such as media, education, and business, but underscored that AI cannot replace human editorial judgment and quality control.

“AI can greatly enhance productivity and creativity, but if used recklessly, it can have serious consequences on national harmony and unity,” he added.