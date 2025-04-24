KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters for his eighth round of questioning.

He reportedly arrived at around 11am.

The Bera Member of Parliament is under investigation in connection with a corruption and money laundering case involving four of his former senior officers.

The session today marks the continuation of the investigation into his asset declaration, which he submitted to the MACC on February 10.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki previously announced that Ismail Sabri would be summoned again for questioning in relation to the investigation against him.

This questioning is part of the second phase of the probe, focusing on the declaration of his assets under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

Ismail Sabri was first questioned by the anti-graft agency on February 19, with subsequent sessions held on March 13, 14, 17, 19, 20, and 24, each lasting approximately six hours.

As of now, 33 individuals have been questioned to assist with the investigation.

The case centres around expenditures and funds linked to the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure as prime minister between August 2021 and November 2022.

On March 3, MACC revealed that Ismail Sabri was a suspect in the investigation, following a raid in which approximately RM170 million in cash and 16kg of gold bars were found in a purported ‘safe house.’