KUCHING, April 24 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has been appointed the new president of the Muslim Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (Perkim) for the term 2025-2028.

In a statement today, Abang Johari, who was the sole nominee for the position, expressed his gratitude to all Perkim members for their trust and support in nominating him to lead the organisation.

“I accept this nomination with utmost humility and wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to all Perkim members for their confidence in me to lead the organisation in the coming term,” he said.

Abang Johari also paid tribute to his predecessor, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who served as Perkim president since 2006.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Tun Dr Mahathir for his dedication and service in guiding Perkim for nearly two decades,” he said.

The Premier pledged to continue Dr Mahathir’s legacy and uphold the vision of Perkim’s founding leaders, particularly Malaysia’s first prime minister, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, in advancing the welfare and wellbeing of the Muslim community.

“I would also like to record my thanks to Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who is also the outgoing Perkim vice-president, and Datuk Ustaz Mohd Nakhaei Ahmad, who have withdrawn from the nomination and expressed their support for my appointment as president,” he added.

Founded in 1960 by Tunku Abdul Rahman, Perkim’s inception was to spearhead the spirit of volunteerism in Islamic welfare works.

The Islamic non-governmental organisation focuses its activities on welfare, religion, and education. — The Borneo Post