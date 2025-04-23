KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued a stop-work order at a construction site in Shah Alam after a worker was killed by a falling tower crane hook counterweight yesterday.

In a statement today, Selangor DOSH said a team of investigating officers was dispatched to the site on the same day upon receiving information about the incident.

The order will remain in force pending completion of the investigation, it added.

The department also said that the employer has also been instructed to carry out an internal inquiry to identify the cause of the accident and propose corrective measures.

“The incident involved a foreign worker who was believed to have been struck by a falling counterweight block from the tower crane hook.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was part of a contractor team dismantling parts of the tower crane.

“He was replacing the hook’s counterweight block and had instructed the crane operator to lift it when the block fell and hit him.

“He suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the department said.

Further investigations are being carried out to determine the cause of the incident and to identify those responsible, the statement added.

Selangor DOSH said legal action may be taken against the employer should there be any breach under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.