DALAT, April 23 — The Public Works Department (JKR), along with the contractor, consultants, project licensee and other stakeholders involved in constructing the Kampung Medong/Lebrasau/Kampung Klid Road here, will meet on April 30 to discuss matters related to the completion of the 11.67-kilometre-long road.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas emphasised the importance of the meeting in resolving issues affecting the project’s progress.

He said that the RM74 million road project is a concern, as it is currently 70 days behind schedule, with only 48.56 per cent completion compared to the planned 55.62 per cent.

“That is why we always ‘turun padang’ (go to the ground) to check on the progress of project implementation. We want to ensure all approved projects are implemented properly and completed as scheduled.

“Through these visits, we also can find out if the contractors face any problems. Then, together with JKR, we will solve them,” he told the media after visiting the project construction site.

Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said that besides the road, the project also includes the construction of three bridges over Sungai Lebrasau, Sungai Peluan, and Sungai Klid.

He added this project is scheduled for completion by the end of January next year.

He also highlighted that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg recently stressed the importance of JKR and other agencies fulfilling their roles to ensure the timely completion of all development projects.

Meanwhile, Mukah MP and Deputy Minister of Economy Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib who was present, expressed gratitude to Uggah for taking the time to monitor the progress of projects in her constituency.

Also present was JKR Sarawak director Cassidy Morris. — The Borneo Post