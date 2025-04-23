SEREMBAN, April 23 — The driver of a Honda Jazz who was involved in a dangerous driving incident that led to the deaths of three teenagers in a crash along Persiaran Senawang 1 pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

The 17-year-old male entered the plea after the charges were read out before Magistrate Nurul Azuin Mohd Talhah.

He was charged with dangerous driving that caused the deaths of Muhammad Aidil Ramdan Abdullah, 15, Muhammad Aswari Lotpi, 16, and Aisar Azim Abdullah, 17, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a jail term of five to 10 years and a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM50,000 upon conviction.

For the second offence, he was charged under Section 26(1) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of not less than RM300 and not more than RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to three months, or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor P. Rubini proposed bail to be set at RM8,000, but the teen’s lawyer requested a lower amount.

The court granted bail at RM4,300 with one surety and ordered the youth to report to the nearest police station every month. The case has been set for mention on May 21. — Bernama