MELAKA, April 23 — A civil servant at a district health office in Melaka has been remanded for seven days until April 29 by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The remand order was issued against the 47-year-old male suspect after an application was made by MACC Melaka at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today.

According to sources, the suspect is being remanded to assist in investigations into the submission of documents containing false information for procurement works related to non-medical equipment about two years ago. The supply was not fully executed.

The suspect was arrested at 2.28pm yesterday during an interrogation at the MACC Melaka office. The estimated value of the case has not been fully determined as investigations are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, MACC Melaka director Adi Supian Shafie confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama