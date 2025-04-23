KUCHING, April 23 — A 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to the attempted murder of two policemen using a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle last month.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan fixed May 26 for pre-trial case management before releasing Mark Lionel Micheal on RM3,000 bail with one surety.

Mark allegedly committed the offence framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code at Jalan Green here between 3.30am and 3.40am on March 29.

According to the investigation, Mark allegedly drove his 4WD vehicle at speed towards policemen on duty on the road.

In a separate courtroom, Mark was also charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing policemen in the discharge of their public functions.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan ordered for him to be released on RM2,000 cash bail with one surety after fixing May 27 for pre-trial case management.

According to the charge, Mark allegedly obstructed policemen on duty by refusing to stop his vehicle when asked to and instead attempting to escape from police on pursuit at a Jalan Green bus stop.

Mark was represented by defence counsel Andrew Winston Kaya, while the prosecution was handled by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin.

On April 7, passengers Rogers Diana, 42, and Desmond Naud, 35, who were Mark’s passengers in the 4WD vehicle, were each sentenced to eight months in jail after they pleaded guilty to obstructing policemen from discharging their duties.

In a statement on March 30, Kuching acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said three men, aged 39, 41, and 43, were arrested after attempting to flee from a police chase in a 4WD vehicle on Green Road during the wee hours of March 29.

He said the driver of the 4WD attempted to ram a patrol vehicle with three police officers inside, prompting one of the officers to fire a shot at the vehicle and causing it to crash.

Merbin said the gunshot hit the 41-year-old suspect and he was sent to hospital to receive treatment.

According to him, all the suspects, two of whom had prior drug-related criminal records, tested positive for drugs. — The Borneo Post



