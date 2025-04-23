ALOR SETAR, April 23 — Police detained 117 individuals via ‘Ops Mega Khas’ which was implemented in the Kuala Muda district from April 17 to 21.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department (CID) head SAC Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said the arrests included 51 individuals who tested positive for drugs and 22 people who were on the police’s wanted list.

He said the operation was conducted at locations and against suspects who were identified as contributing to an increase in the crime index in the district.

“The operation was targeted at elements of gambling, immorality, gangsterism, potential criminals such as drug addicts and traffickers, as well as areas identified as high-crime areas.

“As a result, we managed to successfully solve 66 property crime cases involving housebreaking and theft that occurred in the Kuala Muda district,” he said in a statement here today.

He also said that the integrated operation involved 163 police officers and personnel as well as other agencies including the Sungai Petani Municipal Council, Health Ministry, Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Department of Environment.

“This operation proves the commitment of the Kedah police contingent in ensuring that the safety and well-being of the community is maintained. This enforcement action will be implemented from time to time,” he added. — Bernama