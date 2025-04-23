KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A 16-year-old student today pleaded guilty in the Kulai Magistrate’s Court to possessing pornographic materials on his mobile phone, while facing separate charges for allegedly creating and distributing AI-generated explicit images of classmates.

The minor, whose identity is protected under Malaysian law, admitted to storing 14 pornographic images on his device — an offence under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code that carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The offence occurred on April 8 in Taman Indahpura Kulai.

However, the teen denied a second charge under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

This charge relates to allegedly using artificial intelligence to digitally alter photographs of a 17-year-old female classmate into explicit images.

If convicted of the second charge, the accused could face penalties ranging from a formal warning to rehabilitation in a correctional facility.

Magistrate R. Salini granted bail at RM4,000 for each charge and set June 23 for the next hearing.

According to investigative findings, the accused allegedly sourced photographs of victims from social media platforms, used AI software to manipulate them into explicit content, and sold the fabricated images for RM2 each.

As of mid-April, authorities had received 29 police reports against the teenager, with identified victims including children as young as 12.

The ongoing probe has so far identified 38 affected individuals.

The student’s school has confirmed his expulsion and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement agencies.