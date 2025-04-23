ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 23 — A 47-year-old male teacher from a primary school in Mutiara Rini here has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three of his female students.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the suspect was detained at an undisclosed location in the district yesterday.

“The suspect was arrested to assist investigations into a sexual assault case involving three nine-year-old schoolgirls.

“The incidents occurred this year, and the suspect has been remanded for five days starting today until April 27,” he said in a brief statement to the media today.

The case is being investigated under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and caning upon conviction.